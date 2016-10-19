Marlette Samantha Cauffman

Dec. 21, 1970 – Oct. 9, 2016

Memorial services for Marlette Samantha “Sammie” Cauffman were held Oct. 15 at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody. Sammie, 46, passed away Oct. 9.

She was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Powell, the daughter of Kenneth and Marlea Cauffman. She received her elementary education in Otto, Emblem and Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1989.

Sammie married Kenny Kemper; they moved to Moorcroft where they ran a bait shop. From Moorcroft they moved to Gillette where Sammie was employed in a landscaping business.

After returning to Burlington, she and Kenny moved to the Cauffman farm to help care for her mother. After her mother’s death, the couple divorced.

Sammie moved to Cody where she met and married her current spouse, Michelle.

Sammie’s passion was helping others; that passion led to her favorite occupation – being an EMT, which she did for many years. She never knew a stranger; she loved everyone and everyone loved her.

Her mother Marlea, her Aunt Patti, cousins Travis and Ty Aagard and her maternal and paternal grandparents preceded Sammie in death.

She is survived by her spouse Michelle and Michelle’s two children, Dean Ballinger and Kenny Stott; her father Kenneth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Dory Cauffman and Terry and Francine Cauffman; sisters and brother-in-law, Lee and Kelly Allen and Melodi Allen.