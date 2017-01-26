Sugar Shack reopens under new management as BT’s Diner

Greybull’s popular gathering spot the Sugar Shack reopened January 9th under new management. Local business owners Carla Scharen and Mike and Andrea Laird have renamed their establishment BT’s Diner in memory of their sons, Brendon Laird and Tyrel Scharen.

While more seats were added, Greybull memorabilia is still on display at BT’s. School banners, band uniforms from way back and photos adorn the walls.

Mike Laird said plans moving forward include expansion of the current menu and the introduction of microbrews. By late spring they will have their malt beverage license and will feature three microbrews from Black Tooth Brewery in Sheridan and another three from Ten Sleep Brewery. Budweiser and Coors products will be available as well.

All the baked goods at BT’s are hand made from scratch. Cinnamon rolls and fresh baked pies greet patrons as they walk through the door. The current menu features hand pressed burgers, polish dogs and hot dogs, the famous flying saucer and PB & J’s. Wilcoxson’s ice cream along with the all the great baked goods round out the menu. BBQ and smoked meats will be added to the menu this spring.

With the owners working full time at their other businesses they needed a great staff. The pair have hired Marva Rimer and Emily Dalin to cook.

“We are very fortunate to have Marva as our cook” Scharen said, “with 30 plus years of experience we could not have anyone better.”

Rimer is thrilled to be on board as well.

“I just love cooking for the community and am glad to be part of a great team.”

Rounding out the crew is Emily Dalin who will fill in for Rimer on days off. Laird and Scharen are there in the morning most week days. Andrea Laird will be at BT’s Fridays and Saturdays as she also works at Gottsche Rehab and Therapy.

“She is going to keep us straight,” Mike said, as Andrea takes care of the books for their new venture. Laird and Scharen credit their crews at Laird Sanitation and CC’s for picking up the slack while they get BT’s up and running.

Dine in or take out, BT’s can be reached at 765-2009. Keep up with them on their Facebook page, BT’s Diner.