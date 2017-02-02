New owners, new vision at Shell Campground

The Shell Campground is under new ownership after Emily and Kevin Clark of Cheyenne purchased and took over management operations starting December 15, 2016. They are settling into Shell and their new roles as proprietors.

During a trip to New Zealand in 2008 the Clarks rented a camper van to stay in while exploring the south island. They came home hooked on “RVing” and purchased a camper. They have traveled to the Pacific Northwest, Canada and southern Utah with their dogs — Fritz and Jazz — in tow.

They discovered the campgrounds they liked best were out of the way, destination spots where they could settle in for several days. They enjoyed traveling in their RV so much the Clarks decided to find a campground to purchase and offer other travelers the same great experience. A broker was contacted and when the listing for Shell Campground came up they knew it was the one for them.

Shell Campground has six cabins and a bunkhouse. There are also twelve RV spots and room for tents. The cabins are modern with bathrooms and there is a shower house for folks in RV’s and tents. Laundry facilities are available. A kitchenette is available for their guests to use. A small convenience store is situated inside the reception area along with the office and plenty of seating for people to gather. They also sell hunting/ fishing licenses, conservation stamps and ORV/snowmobile tags.

The convenience store will evolve with the needs of their guests. It is currently supplied with some grocery items and camping supplies. The campground has a malt beverage permit and several varieties of beer are available. Emily also designs and hand paints rustic artwork signs she sells. Some feature popular locations around the area.

The Clarks would like Shell Campground to be the gathering place for Shell and the surrounding area. They plan to host community events offering music and food. They also encourage people to contact them to visit about private events and gatherings they may want to hold at the campground. There is a fire pit, lawn games and room for a volleyball net.

Currently they are serving coffee and cinnamon rolls for a nominal fee at 8 am on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. “Everyone has been so friendly and hospitable,” said Emily. “The community is excited to see what’s happening at the campground. Kevin said, “This is an up and coming area and we want to be the basecamp to the Big Horns and surrounding area”. He continued by saying an added bonus of moving to Shell from Cheyenne is “no wind!”

The Clarks believe that travelers are looking for authentic experiences and Shell Campground offers that. They want people to feel at home, be comfortable and they believe their establishment will provide a haven for travelers and local folks alike.

With a new logo and website www.shellcampground. com the Clarks are spreading the word about their venture. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram at Shell Campground. Their phone number is 765-9924.