Lady Buffs score come-from-behind win over WIHS; out-man young Huskies

The Lady Buffs were flat against the Wyoming Indian High School Lady Chiefs in Ethete Friday, but caught fire midway through the third quarter, overcame a 16-point deficit and went on to win the 52-51 nail-biting win.

“All of a sudden thing changed,” said Coach Jeff Hunt. “Our defense just picked up, we got a lot more aggressive. They (WIHS) started to struggle with our press and we took advantage of that. We cut the lead to three by the end of the third quarter and got on a roll.” You can never let up when you play the Lady Chiefs. Hunt said their opponents “got some big steals (in the final stanza), but they couldn’t close us out.”

Hunt said his team “did an outstanding job fighting back in this game. We have done this a few times this season, but we finally closed out this game with a huge win. And to do it on their court was even a bigger boost for our girls.” Tatem Edeler had a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 boards. Kendall Wright led scoring with 16 points and added six rebounds and three assists to her stats.

The Lady Buffs made it look easy Saturday as they dominated the young, struggling Lady Huskies, 52-22. The Buff press was too much for Burlington. “We took advantage of that,” Coach Hunt said.

The reserves got a lot of time on court; eight Buffs scored, and nine were credited with at least one rebound.

Wright and Edeler led the scoring with 16 and 11 points respectively. Edeler had another double-double with 13 rebounds. Morgan Haley came up big on the boards with 10 caroms.

The Buffs have a tough weekend with three important conference games on tap. They start out against Lovell Thursday (today) at 4 and 5 p.m. Friday the Rocky Mountain Grizzles will take the court against the Buffs at 4 and 5:30 p.m., and Saturday the Lady Blue will be in the Buff gym for noon and 1:30 p.m. games.

Hunt and his team will be tested by all three as the conference season winds down and teams fight for conference seeding into the regional tournament in Riverton.

When the dust settles Saturday, Greybull has just one conference game remaining. That will be played on Feb. 17, against the Riverside Rebels.