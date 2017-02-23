Buffs trounce Rebels in final match of regular season

In a strong finish to their regular season, the Greybull Buffs dominated the Riverside Rebels 71—36, cementing the conference’s No. 3 seed ahead of the 2A West Regional Tournament.

This season, the No. 3 Buffs (4–4) edged out No. 4 Shoshoni (3–5) but fell short against No. 2 Rocky Mountain (5–3); Lovell, the undisputed No. 1, went 8–0 this season, establishing their dominance in the conference.

In their first match of the tournament, the Buffs face Wyoming Indian today (Thursday, Feb. 23) at 4:00 p.m. at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. From there, the Buffs will face either Lovell or Kemmerer; if the Buffs win, they’ll be on the court at 4:30 p.m. at Riverton High School while a loss puts them in a 10 a.m. game at RHS.

To secure a spot at state, the Buffs must come out on top twice before losing two games. With a high level of competition, the boys have their work cut out for them.

“It will be a tough regional” said Coach Nolan Tracy, adding that two strong teams will not make it to the state tournament.

Senior Night

Last Friday, Feb. 17, seven Buffs – Cade Dooley, Clancy Stoffers, Dante Sylvester, Dawson Forcella, Dustin Fox, Elias Ewen and Hayden Howe – took home court against the Rebels for their last time.

“This night was all about them,” Tracy said, adding that he was glad to keep all seven seniors on the floor for a majority of the time. “They got to enjoy the moment since it was the last home game they will ever play.” According to Tracy, their match against the Rebels was their best performance of the year.

Starting the game off slow, scoring in the first quarter remained under 10 for both teams. The Buffs ended the first quarter down by 1, trailing 6—7 against the Rebels. Toward the end of the second, the boys turned things around, leading by 10 at the half, 27—17.

They skyrocketed after the half, dominating the third period and reeling in complete and total control. A strong defense and fluid ball movement gave the Buffs their third quarter edge; over the course of the quarter, the Buffs outscored their opponent 33–9.

“The boys played really hard in the 3rd quarter,” Tracy said.

Tracy attributed their victory to the team’s goal-exceeding performance; the team gave up fewer than 15 turnovers (10) and shot greater than 70 percent from the line (75).

“It was the highest we have done in both of the categories in any game all year long,” Tracy said.

Fox led the team in scoring, putting up 19 over the course of the game. His strong performance was matched by Forcella, 16, and Stoffers, 11. Tracy was pleased that all seven seniors were able to score in their final appearance.

From the free-throw line, Forcella went 6–7 while Ewen was a perfect 6–6.

“It was a good game to end the regular season on,” Tracy said. “We could use a bunch more of that when we go to Riverton.”