Last Thursday, approximately 400 community members turned out to “Art in the Dark,” a multidisciplinary art project put on by Greybull Middle and High School students.

“It’s always been a community function,” said GHS Art Teacher Teresa Boyer. “It’s been a great way to get the public out and excited about art.”

According to Boyer, students typically express a high level of enthusiasm about the project, adding that it’s often their favorite part of the class.

Planning for the exhibit normally begins in January — students decide on a project and work in and out of class to complete it. Boyer cites the freedom of expression as one of the main draws for students.

“Every year they get to do what they want to do no matter what medium or class they’re signed up for” she said. “They finally get to do what’s true to their heart.”

Roughly 90 unique entries were submitted for the competition. From sculptures and paintings to even larger installations, Boyer said the variety of submissions each student came up with was her favorite part of this year’s exhibit.

“[From] recycled records and oil lamps, [to] a handmade kinetic lamp made with precise mathematical equations and measurements, deconstructed umbrellas and toys rejuvenated to new visions. could go on and on,” she said. “I loved that part of it.”

Elisa Miotto received the Dunbar award for her painting titled “Innamorati Sotto un Cielo Stellato.” According to Miotto’s artist statement, her project explored the “differing opinions about love.”

For his mixed media installation “Radiohead,” Caleb Robertson received the Golden Buff award. Robertson’s piece examined the “primal instinct of humans and their love of music.”

Dante Sylvester’s functional, handmade table titled “The Lichtenberg Table” took home the People’s Choice award. “I wanted to showcase the beauty of the Lichtenberg patterns that were made with electricity,” Sylvester wrote.