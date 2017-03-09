Fox named to 2A All-State Basketball team

Dustin Fox, the ace three-point shooter and versatile point guard, can add a new title to his collection this week: legend.

During a 2A regional match against Kemmerer, Fox broke a program record, becoming the first player in Greybull history to score more than 40 points on the court. While his 41-point showstopper may have helped the Buffs get the win, his consistently strong performance throughout the season earned him another recognition: all-state selection.

“It’s pretty crazy to be honest,” he said of his first all-state nomination. “I didn’t think I would get it — I had similar numbers to last year and made it to state but didn’t get it. I thought this year would be the same thing.”

With the nomination, Fox is now considered one of the best 2A basketball players of the season.

An Oklahoma transplant, Fox recalls coming to Greybull and realizing how deeply-ingrained sports were with the school.

“When I got to school I realized people played all the sports,” he said. “I played basketball, football and track up until sophomore year but decided to focus on basketball.”

Gravitating toward basketball, Fox spent four years as a staple of the Buffs. Fox recalls growing up on the court with Clancy Stoffers, Cade Dooley, Dante Sylvester and Dawson Forcella (a 2A all-conference selection).

According to him, the quintet have played together since fourth grade — they’ve savored the wins, endured the losses and enjoyed the boundless bus rides to tournaments across the state. Fox says he’ll miss them after graduation, adding that their unselfishness allowed him to break the record.

“When I scored the 41 against Kemmerer, Dante and I had a fast break — he was way ahead of me, slowed down and gave me the ball,” he recalled. “That was before I wanted 41 — before there were any talks of me breaking the record.”

Fox recalled his final game against Rocky Mountain as a mildly surreal experience.

“At halftime I came in thinking we would have another week, but then it hit me — I was done,” he said. “I kept thinking ‘Oh god, this is my last game.’ I was happy about what happened and what we made out of the season, but was disappointed we couldn’t get to state.”

“Watching state was kind of hard,” he added. “I just wanted to be out there and play.”

Fox currently has workouts scheduled with Montana State University and Rocky Mountain College, both in Billings, MT.

“They have dates set for me in April. After that, I’ll just decide from there.”