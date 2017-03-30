Girls track off to promising start after Greybull season opener

Four veteran athletes returned to the field last weekend to help the Lady Buffs bring home fourth place at the annual Bill Gerrard Memorial Invite.

While the girls emerged strong, the boys hobbled by; their team performance was hamstrung by their miniscule size (five) and lack of experience.

“It’s going to be a struggle for my boys — we only have [five] and [three] lack experience,” said Coach Jeff Sukut.

Due to their size and experience, Sukut said the girls will “be a bit more competitive,” adding that five returning girls competed at the state tournament last year.

Despite the differences in size and experience, Sukut’s goals for the team remains the same.

“My goal is to continually hope to see improvement in each one of them,” he said. “I want to work with them and get them in as good of a shape as I can in the events that they’re in.”

Boys Track

Sukut anticipates that the Boys’ season will be an uphill climb; returners Elias Ewen and Kadence Kinsman are joined by three rookie athletes — Brayden Thomas, Branden Welsh and Ian Vannesdale.

“We’re very inexperienced,” Sukut said. “[For the] boys team it’s going to be rough going the entire season — we’re not going to be scoring many points.”

Sukut likened the boys’ struggle to those faced by wrestlers and swimmers. He said that due to the size of their team, placing and scoring at events will be incredibly difficult.

“When you don’t have any competitive sprinters and only only have one person sprinting you won’t have kids that place,” he said. “The fewer kids you have means have fewer kids you can put in events — you’re just not going to score. That’s how it works.”

The Boys’ team finished last among the teams; Elias Ewen scored their only point with a Shot Put distance of 37-06.25.

Girls Track

While the boys struggled against their competition, Brea Terry, Brittany Ogg, McKenzie Mazur and Paige Flock’s fast times and long distances were enough to edge out No. 5 Tongue River for the fourth-place spot.

Terry, Ogg, Mazur and Flock are joined by two returners — Ashlyn Ewen and Bailee Foster — and six rookies. While the boys struggled with their five-man team, Sukut anticipates the girls’ twelve-man squad will propel them to higher levels of competition.

“The girls will be competitive,” Sukut said. “I’d like to see the team reach [regionals and state] but my main goal is to see the girls individually improve at the events they’re in.”

Terry’s time of 13.75 in the 100 earned her third place and brought in eight points for the Lady Buffs. Flock followed suit with a second-place finish in the 1600; her 6:33.29 time was within five seconds of the first place.

The GHS Track team will take the field on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cowley for the Rocky Mountain Invitational.