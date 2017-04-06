Small numbers challenge Buffs in Cowley

With the Gerrard Memorial Invite behind them, the Greybull Track and Field team hit the road for their first away meet of the season. Finishing in seventh place with 59 points, the smaller-than-normal Greybull team managed to edge out last-place Riverside by 15.

“We’re moving along with what we have,” said Coach Jeff Sukut, adding that due to their small size, the team will most likely focus on individual improvements throughout the season. “We don’t have a lot of kids but we are working as diligently as we can. I hope to see improvement week-by-week.”

According to Sukut, several of the runners improved over their performance at the Greybull meet.

“They’re coming along. It’s still pretty early — we’ve only had two meets. I base their improvement week-by-week comparisons of times and distances They’re all starting to come along — I see some little gains here and there”

The small numbers of this year’s team are a bit of a departure for Sukut. While most, if not all, of his runner will make it to regionals, he recalled that some years were not that easy.

“I’ve had teams where I had to have a jump-off or run-off to fill those regional spots. There may have been six boys competing for three spots; that’s not the case this year.”

In order to help the team’s new members, Sukut said he intends on focusing most of their training session on mastering the fundamentals.

“Right now I prioritize speed and technique,” he said. “We work on agility and footwork, speed and dynamic movement; everything we do imitates a track event,” adding that adding that there’s always a good way and bad way to do something.

“Their footwork and motion are very important,” he continued.

On the boys side, Senior Elias Ewen returned to the scoreboard with an eighth place finish in the Shot Put. With a distance of 38-05.50, Ewen scored one point for the Boys’ team.

“He’s been placing and will definitely improve week to week,” Sukut said. “He works hard —he was an all-state football player and will be in the Shrine Bowl. I think he’s going to do all he possibly can to end his senior career before moving on.”

Kadence Kinsman and Branden Welsh scored the remaining three points. Like all new athletes, Sukut commended their positive attitude and effort.

“They have good attitudes; they work as hard as they can,” he said. “I can only ask [for] 100 percent out of them. If they’re working with what skills they have, we just need to work to improve them as much as we can.”

On the Girls’ side, Brea Terry’s strong performance earned her places in three events — the Triple Jump, 100- and 200-Meter dashes. Not only did Terry’s triple-jump distance set a new personal best, she came within half a second of an automatic qualifying time for the state 100-meter.

“If she would have ran a 13.30 or better she would have automatically qualified,” Sukut said. “She would have gone to state in the hundred [meter dash.]

The GHS Track team will take the field on twice this week — once on Friday and again on Saturday. On Friday, April 7, the Buffs will make an appearance at the Burlington Invitational starting at 1 p.m. The next day, the team will compete in the Powell L.A.K. at 9 a.m.