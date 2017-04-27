Mazur AQ’s at Lovell; multiple individual PR’s set

Team looks toward meets in Meeteetse, Thermopolis for improvement before regionals

For the GHS track team, being down three thinclads can make a difference.

According to Coach Jeff Sukut, scheduling conflicts left open spots on the Greybull Track Team’s roster; the 13 to 14 student squad was reduced to 10 last Saturday, causing the team to feel the impact.

“I had three students that were gone for a music festival so I only had ten kids,” Sukut said. “There were eight teams and our girls were fifth; the boys didn’t place, we earned no points on their side.”

Elias Ewen, the Boys’ star putter, didn’t chuck a shot at Lovell. Ewen has consistently placed at meets around the region, causing his absence to be felt at Lovell.

However difficult the absences made it for the team, the meet wasn’t completely a wash.

According to Sukut, improvement among runners over the start of the season led to several PR’s being set and helped McKenzie Mazur AQ for next month’s state tournament.

“She jumped 4-10; that was good,” Sukut said. “409 was her best last year; It’s her best jump yet.” According to Sukut, jumping the high jump is equal parts form, technique and athleticism.

“It’s drill and practice like any event. She had worked all last week pretty hard; a lot of it is about form and strength,” he said. “She happened to put it all together; it was a good day the, the stars must have been aligned.”

In addition to Mazur’s strong showing, several individual girls placed or demonstrated improvement.

Brea Terry came sixth in the 100 meter dash — earn- ing one point for the team. Sukut said she added a little bit of time but has yet to break her PR. Terry finished fifth in the 200 meter, cutting about three-quarters of a second off her best. She also came in fourth in the triple jump and helped the 400 meter relay finish sixth.

In addition to Mazur’s high jump PR and AQ, she finished third in the long jump with a season best. Last year, Mazur won the regional long jump with a 15-0.5 distance; it’s an inch and a half off her PR.

Mazur also participated in the 400 meter dash, taking third with a time of 1:06.73.

Sydney Tschiffely finished fifth in the long jump. While it was a strong performance, Tschiffely finished two and three-quarter inches off her season best.

Ashlyn Ewen threw a PR in the shot put with 13 11.75.

Kadence Kinsman ran a PR in the 800 meter; he went from a 2:35.00 to a 2:28.00.

Bailee Foster and Tschiffely each cut a second off their 200 meter times.

According to Sukut, athletes can expect more training over the following weeks. With two meets – Meeteetse and Thermopolis – before the regionals in Lander, Sukut says he plans to work with individuals to decide which events they want to participate in.

“My first priority would be helping the athletes decide about what events they want to participate in at regionals,” he said. “We need to fill the field with the best athletes we can. I want to give them the best chance of making it to state. There are a couple of girls on the 400 meter relay team who could possibly place in one or two additional events.”