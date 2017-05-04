Benjamin “Ben” B. Bulvin died peacefully at home in Basin, Wyoming on April 27, 2017, surrounded by those who loved and cared for him. He was 98 years old.

Ben is survived by four of his five children, Kathleen Hail (Laird Hail) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Jeannette Many Horses (Tommy Kershner) of Basin, Wyoming; Paul Bulvin (Patti Bulvin) of Sun City West, Arizona; and Diana Boyer of Wilmington, Delaware; his eleven grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Raber of Glen Burnie, Maryland; his son, Lawrence Bulvin of Baltimore, Maryland; his granddaughter, Heather Eyring of Baltimore, Maryland; his parents, William and Josephine Bulvin of Shenandoah, Pennsylvania; and all five of his brothers and sisters.

Ben was born on September 26, 1918 in Christopher, Illinois. He received an athletic scholarship from Georgetown University and graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Social Science degree. He signed a contract to play professional football with the Cleveland Rams in 1942 but was instead assigned to active duty. He married Virginia (Ginger) in October 1942 and began his military duty immediately after.

Upon graduation from Georgetown University in May 1942, Ben was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He reported for active duty to serve our country during WWII. His service took him to several U.S. Army bases, then to England, and shortly thereafter to Normandy, France. Ben was assigned as a 1st Lieutenant in the 747th Tank Battalion attached to the 29th Infantry Division. During their push through France and Belgium, the Captain, who was commanding the tank company, was wounded and could not continue in command. First Lieutenant Ben took command of Alpha Company, 747th Tank Battalion, and led it onward to Germany. During this action, Ben was wounded but returned to his duties and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star for his gallantry in action. He was promoted to the rank of Captain and remained in Germany with the army until February 1946, at which time he was returned to the U.S. and honorably released from active duty. He remained a civilian until the Korean War and once again returned to active duty, serving in Korea from March 1951 until April 1952. Captain “Ben” was a brave and honorable soldier.

Ben worked as a materials engineer for the Maryland State Roads Commission until his retirement in 1980. In addition to his work Ben enjoyed writing poetry, playing golf, fishing, and carpentry. He was a devout Catholic who attended daily mass whenever possible. He was an active and dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greybull, Wyoming until his long battle with Alzheimer’s disease prevented his participation.

Burial with military honors took place on scheduled Wednesday, May 3, at Mount View Cemetery in Basin.

