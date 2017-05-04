George Harold Werbelow passed away April 30, 2017 of pneumonia complications from a stroke. He was born in Emblem, Wyoming on August 9, 1930, the sixth of 14 children to Martin and Ella (Blank) Werbelow. He attended Emblem Grade School and was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church.

Music was a part of his early home life. He taught himself to play the guitar, piano and harmonica by ear.

He joined the Air Force in 1953 and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He trained as an airplane mechanic for C-124 cargo planes, earned his GED, and learned to fly.

On April 6, 1958 George married Joyce Bauer in Emblem, Wyoming. They were married 59 years and had 5 children.

George and his brother Delbert (Joe) farmed together on the Emblem Bench for more than 40 years. After Joe’s retirement, George and his sons, Todd and Victor, farmed together. They raised sugar beets, malt barley, alfalfa seed and pinto beans.

George loved to garden. He would grow tomatoes and peppers and sell them at local farmers markets. He also was known for the beautiful petunia trees. Many times travelers on their way to Yellowstone would stop to admire and chat about them.

George loved a good gambling trip. He enjoyed playing the slot machines.

George is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children: daughters, Connie and Brenda Werbelow (James Cotter) of Windsor, Colorado and sons, Todd Werbelow (Connie), Victor Werbelow (Julie) of Emblem, Wyoming, Jeffrey Werbelow (Connie) of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandchildren: Valerie, Martin, Taylor, Austin, Mason, Noah, Matthew, and Jenna Werbelow. He is also survived by his siblings: Delbert Werbelow of Riverton, Wyoming, Luella Henderson of Greybull, Wyoming, Clarence Werbelow of Powell, Wyoming, Jean Werbelow of Monterey, California, Mary Shepard of Spokane, Washington, and Lee Roy Werbelow of Powell, Wyoming; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Atwood Family Chapel in Greybull, Wyoming and ½-hour prior to the funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 6.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, Emblem, Wyoming. A memorial fund has been set up at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, P.O. Box 471, Greybull, WY 82426. Proceeds will go to Zion Lutheran Church.

Think of George when you see a farmer working the land. It was his life, and he never tired of it.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

