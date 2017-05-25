Dr. Bruce Robert Wiley was found deceased in his Greybull, Wyoming home on May 20, 2017. He passed away somewhat unexpectedly due to health complications at the age of 57.

Bruce is survived by his three children: Cheyenne Wiley, of Sidney, Montana; Julian Wiley, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; RamDass Khalsa, of the San Francisco Bay area, California; and his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Robert Deever, of Topeka, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Wiley and Margaret Peak, both of Topeka, Kansas.

Bruce was born February 9, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas. He received his undergraduate degree at Washburn University in Topeka and went on to graduate from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his oral surgery and general dentistry residency in Baltimore, Maryland, where he met his wife, Jeannette (Bulvin) Many Horses. They married in August 1991, gave birth to Cheyenne in October 1992, and moved to Basin, Wyoming in December 1993. Together they opened the Greybull Dental Clinic and began to serve the community that Bruce would continue assisting for 23 years. In June 1994, the couple welcomed their son, Julian. The family enjoyed camping, bicycling, taking trips to Yellowstone, and raising a variety of animals. Though they loved the Wyoming wilderness, Bruce was not a hunter. “I’d rather shoot animals with my camera,” he would say.

Eventually Bruce and Jeannette divorced in 2001, and following the World Trade Center collapse of 9/11, Bruce traveled to New York City to help identify thousands of victims. He was a dedicated member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, having worked on a Cold Case Homicide Task Force. He presented six papers at national meetings. Bruce gained Fellow status in the Forensic Odontology section of the Academy. He drove ambulance for Atwood’s ambulance service and was a five-year member of Big Horn County Search and Rescue. For a time, he was also the chairman of the South Big Horn County Hospital District. Bruce was an Eagle Scout and proud vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, as well as the Masons.

Despite his busy lifestyle, Bruce had numerous hobbies and tremendous dreams. He aspired to be a cook, an actor, a writer, a poet, a photographer, a traveler, and a comedian. Of all his loves in life, though, his children were the most meaningful to him. Anyone who knew Bruce had no doubt that Cheyenne and Julian were the most significant elements of his life; they were like a group of best friends, always laughing together. Bruce strove to make everyone laugh, and his favorite advice to give was, “Keep smiling.”

In 2016, Bruce discovered he had a biological son as a result of participating in a sperm donation program through his university 28 years prior. He was elated to invite RamDass into his life and was fortunate to meet him just months before passing away. The three children will carry out Bruce’s memory with good humor and immense love, as Bruce would have wanted it.

A service is scheduled for 1 pm on Saturday, May 27 at Atwood Family Funeral Home in Greybull, with a reception to follow at Lisa’s restaurant, one of Bruce’s favorites. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bruce’s life. In lieu of flowers, the children gladly accept donations to assist with death-related expenses. A donation account resides at Bank of Greybull, and donations are also welcome to be addressed to the Wiley’s at 907 3rd St NW, Apt. 203 in Sidney, Montana, 59270. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank-you to Atwood Funeral Directors for their assistance and all friends who have donated funds and expressed condolences.

