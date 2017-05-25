Four GHS thinclads bring back medals from State

Bracing frigid weather and blustery conditions, six Greybull High School athletes took the field in Casper last week for the annual State Track Tournament.

“I was really happy with their performances,” said Coach Jeff Sukut. “Four of the six girls medaled and their times and distances improved — I was real happy with how they ended up. To have them medal in competition with the best athletes in the 2A ranks at state is quite the accomplishment.”Last week’s state tournament wraps up a memorable season for Sukut, the longtime track coach. Despite losing 25 percent of his team since the start of the season, Sukut was able to take half the team to state and have one-third medal.

Despite taking the 2A West Long Jump title, McKenzie Mazur came up short in Casper. With a distance of 15-03 — six-and-a-half inches short of her personal record — Mazur took fourth in Long Jump.

Despite taking the 2A West Long Jump title, McKenzie Mazur came up short in Casper. With a distance of 15-03 — six-and-a-half inches short of her personal record — Mazur took fourth in Long Jump.

Excitement came after a four-way tie in the high jump spelled hope for Mazur. According to track regulations, the last height successfully cleared shall determine who receives the higher place at the height in which the tie occurs. If a tie remains after that, the competitor with the fewest total number of unsuccessful trials throughout the competition, up to and including the height last cleared, shall be awarded the higher place.After calculations, Mazur’s height of 4-10 was enough to give her fourth.

In the triple jump, Brea Terry was able to overcome two competitors for seventh.

In the triple jump, Brea Terry was able to overcome two competitors for seventh.“It

“It was pretty nip and tuck going into the triple jump finals,” Sukut said. “They took nine girls to the finals and would place eight.”Seeded ninth, Terry’s distance of 32-07.50 — half an inch from her personal record — catapulted her to seventh place.

Seeded ninth, Terry's distance of 32-07.50 — half an inch from her personal record — catapulted her to seventh place.

Stiff competition cost Paige Flock a medal, though the higher caliber of the meet pushed her to go the distance.“I was proud of her even though she didn’t place,” Sukut said.

“I was proud of her even though she didn’t place,” Sukut said.Flock took 14th in the 800-meter run — adding a second to her personal record.

Improvement came in the one-mile run; with a time of 5:56, Flock placed tenth and shattered her personal record and cut 19 seconds off her time.

Competing in the two-mile run for only the second time, Flock improved by a second. Her 14:28 finish was enough for sixth.“I think that’s an event she’ll look at definitely wanting to do next year,” Sukut said of Flock’s two-mile. “She’ll be a senior next year and may run all three events — I’m looking forward to having her back.”

Sukut said that despite having a rough state meet, Brittany Ogg demonstrated resilience and drive during her events.

Sukut said that despite having a rough state meet, Brittany Ogg demonstrated resilience and drive during her events.

“She’s a competitor — being a year older and a year stronger makes a difference in track and field,” he said. Ogg was a foot off her best in the long jump, something Sukut said he hopes to work with her on improving next year. She fell short of her triple jump record by six-and-a-quarter inches.

She fell short of her triple jump record by six-and-a-quarter inches.

With this season in the books, Sukut says he’s looking forward to preparing for next year — hopefully with some new and familiar faces.”“I have all the girls coming back next year as upperclassmen so I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get some freshmen in there so we can start it all over again.”

"I have all the girls coming back next year as upperclassmen so I'm looking forward to that," he said. "Hopefully, I'll get some freshmen in there so we can start it all over again."