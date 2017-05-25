Jessie Lee Brauher, age 74, was found deceased at his residence in Greybull, Wyoming on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Jessie was born March 4, 1943 in Grover, Colorado to Dale Albert Brauher, Sr. and Hannah Viola Irene (Adams) Brauher. He received his formal education in Briggsdale, Colorado.

Jessie married Darlinda May Royer in 1965. They were married 20 years.

Jessie lived in Colorado and Wyoming. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He farmed for most of his life and also worked at Montfort’s Packing House in Greeley, Colorado for 16 years.

Jessie was a very hard working man. He was a soft-spoken, kind, gentle and generous man, well loved by all who knew him. Jessie was also a lifetime member of the NRA.

Jessie is survived by his two daughters: Virginia Brauher of Palmer Lake, Colorado and Christine Brauher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one granddaughter, KaSaundra Fisher; two great-granddaughters, Hannahmae Fisher and Jesann Fisher.

He is also survived by seven siblings: Carol Dovenburg, Dale Brauher, Marty McQueen, Keith Brauher, Virgil Brauher, Viola Byers, and Gary Brauher; along with six nephews; eight nieces and his step-son, Richard Brauher; his step-daughter, Lori Bryan; and five step-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Friendship Alliance Church in Grover, Colorado with Reverend Carol Opdycke officiating. Burial will follow at the Home of Peace Cemetery in Grover, Colorado.

Donations in Jessie’s name will be received at Bank of Greybull, 602 Greybull Avenue, Greybull, WY 82426 (307-765-4437) to help defray funeral costs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

