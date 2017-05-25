Joanne L. DeSomber

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne “Jo” DeSomber was held May 22, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette.

Joanne, 86, passed away on May 12, at her assisted living apartment in Walla Walla, Washington. She was born Aug. 18, 1930, the daughter of Thurman and Irene Hurst. She grew up in Greybull and graduated from Greybull High School. She attended the University of New Mexico for a year, and then returned to Greybull where she worked as a telephone operator.

She later worked as a bookkeeper at a Gambles store in Billings, Montana. Jo married R. R. “Dick” DeSomber on Nov. 20, 1954. Dick and Jo moved several times, living in Pullman, Washington, Casper and Bairoil before settling in Gillette in 1968. She worked as a bookkeeper for a credit union in both Bairoil and Gillette for a short time, in addition to raising two sons and one daughter. Jo was a generous volunteer and helped for many years with Meals on Wheels, Hospice and at a hospital.

She enjoyed square dancing, roller-skating, and painting ceramics. When she was young she taught herself to play the marimba and was crowned queen of the Junior Prom in high school. Jo was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church where she participated in the Altar Society, helped count offerings and taught catechism, in addition to many other ministries.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.R. “Dick” DeSomber, her brother Bill Hurst and her nephew, Tim Hurst. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Lorna DeSomber of Walla Walla, and Tom and Bev DeSomber of Ten Sleep; daughter and son-in-law, Jerry and Mary Jo DeSomber Sires; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Myrna DeSomber of Sun Valley West, Arizona; two grandsons, and 11 great-grandchildren, all of Walla Walla.

Memorials may be made to Hospice or Meals on Wheels in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.