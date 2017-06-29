Busy Fourth of July on tap in Greybull

by nathan oster

While there are communities that shut down for the Fourth of July, that cannot be said of Greybull, where before enjoying the annual fireworks display you will have an opportunity to play in a disc golf tournament, enjoy a delicious dinner, watch your kids play on a water slide and listen to live music.

Golf

The first event of the day actually happens halfway between Greybull and Basin at Midway Golf Course. For years, the Madden Open — first honoring Linda, now honoring both Linda and Al, who passed away last September — has been raising money for local scholarships.

The tradition continues this year. Golfing starts at 10 a.m. The format will be a four-person scramble. Cost is $25 per person, which includes the round of golf and a hamburger at the end of the day.

For more information, call the club, 568-2255.

Disc golf

The Shack will also be hosting a disc golf event at its course on the eastern banks of the Big Horn River. Play in the Independence Day Special Disc Golf Tournament is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. If interested, meet at the East Bridge Landing Park.

“Don’t worry, there are plenty of dry holes to play,” said David Bottom, executive director of The Shack and organizer of the event.

For more information, call The Shack, 765-2190.

Park

The featured event of the evening will of course be the fireworks, which are scheduled to go off at dusk. Funds raised in the community will help pay for the display, said Mayor Myles Foley, who is coordinating the evening along with Carla Scharen and Todd and Emily Dalin.

Festivities in the park will begin at 6 p.m.

A water slide will be set up for the enjoyment of the kids.

The dinner will feature prime rib sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs.

Other vendors are invited to participate as well.

Live music will be provided starting at 7 p.m. by the band, The Undesided.