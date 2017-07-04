Isaac Lee Rosser, 17, of Greybull, WY, died July 1st, 2017 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born March 20th, 2000 in Eureka, CA., the son of Vicky and Lee Rosser. He attended school in both Humboldt County, California and Greybull, Wyoming, where he played football and wrestled.

A memorial service will be held at Greybull High School auditorium Wednesday July 5th, 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to a memorial fund in Isaac’s name at the Bank of Greybull. Donations will be used for a Greybull High School student scholarship and to promote seatbelt awareness.