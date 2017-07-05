May 31, 1929 – June 28, 2017

Graveside services for Arthur E. Pickens Sr. were held Saturday, July 1 at the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in Greybull. He passed away on June 28, 2017.

Arthur “Art” E. Pickens was born in Springfield Mo., May 31, 1929, to Arthur L. Pickens and Ivy Cecile (Pennell) Pickens.

Art drove truck most of his life. In June of 1970 he moved with his family from Dallas (Mesquite), Texas to Greybull, Wyo.

He worked for Dresser Minerals for 20 years and took early retirement in 1993.

Art was an outdoors person. He loved the mountains, hunting and fishing,

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and one brother. His son Bob died in 2015.

He is survived by his wife Flora; two sons, Art Pickens Jr. of Greybull and Don (Mary) Pickens of Shell; a grandson Austin of Greybull and one brother, Earl Pickens of Florida.

