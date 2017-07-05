Christopher Barnish

Dec. 22, 1992 – June 26, 2017

A memorial service for Christopher Michael Bulow Barnish of Gillette will be held Friday, July 14 at 3 p.m. at the First Assembly of God in Gillette. Chris, 24, died June 26, 2017, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born Dec. 22, 1992 in Powell, the son of Sherry Barnish and Michael Bulow. Chris lived with his family in Cody for the first 16 years of his life. In 2008, Chris moved to Gillette with his mom and his brothers Preston and Colter.

Chris attended Campbell County High School. He was an avid athlete, and played many sports, but his true passion was wrestling. Chris wrestled since the age of 4, starting out with Cody wrestling club and then on to school teams. He also helped coach the younger kids with Touch of Gold in Gillette. Chris was able to travel to Switzerland to wrestle with the cultural exchange team, Indiana with Team Wyoming, and Fargo International tournament. He placed all four years of state wrestling.

After high school, Chris decided to enter the workforce to support his mom who was injured in a car accident. He worked construction jobs, and then found his true passion in the oilfield. Chris was employed with Firesteel Well Service.

Chris was full of adventure and had a love for speed, risk, good fun, and the Oakland Raiders. The only time he wasn’t laughing or smiling was when he was getting whooped in fantasy football or when his Raiders lost a game.

Chris had many achievements in his life but his greatest was the birth of his daughter Marlee Rene, on July 18, 2016. He was an amazing son, brother, daddy, grandson, boyfriend, and coworker and he will dearly be missed.

Chris is survived by his mom Sherry; dad, Jade Fuller (Becca) of Greybull; brothers, Preston (Kelsi) and Colter of Gillette; sister, Aurora, of Greybull; stepbrothers, Thomas and Brendon of Greybull; soulmate and love of his life, April Carson; daughter, Marlee Rene; maternal grandparents Mike and Glenda Larchick of Basin; paternal grandparents Larry Bulow, Zela Lubeck, and Ron Fuller (Sheri) and Pam Fuller of Lander; great-grandparents, David Larchick of Basin and Warren and Betty Fuller of Lander; several aunts, uncles, cousins, cherished friends, and his puppies, Stella, Kalupso, and Shadow, and kitty, Monroe.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Michael Bulow; great-grandma, Dorothy Larchick, and grandpa, Jeff Barnish.

There is a memorial fund set up to help with expenses at First Northern Bank under the Chris Barnish Memorial. Memorials and condolences may also be sent in Chris’ name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716.

Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com