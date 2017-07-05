April 19, 1941 – June 30, 2017

A funeral mass for Donna Mae Loecker of Basin will be held today (Thursday, July 6) at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greybull. Donna, 76, passed away June 30 at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.

She was born April 19, 1941, in Sidney, Mont., the daughter of Alfred and Alice Haffner.

She married Kenneth Loecker April 14, 1966, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. They raised three daughters and a son.

Donna attended school in Greybull and graduated from Greybull High School. She worked for many years as an X-ray technician at South Big Horn County Hospital where she was known for her smile and soothing nature.

Donna lived life to the fullest and was quick to laugh. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new things. Family and friends were her delight. She loved to entertain and hosted people frequently for dinner and holidays.

She was not afraid of hard work. Her house and yard were immaculate; she was still pulling weeds a few days before she left her home in Basin for the last time.

She had a strong faith in God. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Alfred Haffner; her husband, Kenny Loecker; her grandson, Mabry Anders; two brothers, Darrell Haffner and Chuck Haffner, and a sister, Jackie Deromedi.

She is survived by four children, Veronica (Mike) Andrews of Laurel, Mont., Marcella (Dan) Loecker of Mitchell, Neb., Wade (Lori) Loecker of Basin, and Genevieve (Troy) Woydziak of Baker City, Ore.; three sisters, Myrna Webb of Columbus, Mont., Penny Carr of Cowley, and Teresa (Dave) Olsen of Basin; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Burial in Mount View Cemetery in Basin will be followed by a dinner in the basement of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.