March 12, 1974 – June 18, 2017

Funeral services for William “Scott” Duncan, Jr., were held June 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington. Scott passed away of injuries sustained in a truck accident June 18 in Sweetwater County.

Scott was born March 12, 1974, in Worland, the son of William “Bill” and Frances “Eileen” Duncan. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1992, attended Ricks and Sheridan colleges and then started his career as a truck driver for Swift Transportation in 1997.

He married Nichol Adam on Sept. 4, 1999, in Sandy, Utah. They had three children and were sealed as an eternal family on Aug. 1, 2014, in the Billings, Mont., temple.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Frances Hopkin and Clarence and Mae Duncan; his father-in-law Derrell William Adam and his brother-in-law, Ryan Ray Adam.

He is survived by his wife Nichol Adam Duncan; his children, Rachel Lynn Duncan, Katelynn Elise Duncan and William Scott Duncan III; his parents, Bill and Eileen Duncan, his siblings and their spouses, Russ and Colleen Duncan Cherry, Tony and LeAnna Duncan Nicholson, Rulon and Linda Osmond and CJ and Dondee Duncan and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at the Otto cemetery followed the funeral service. Memorial donations for an education fund for Scott’s children can be made to: Nicole Duncan, c/o Bryant Funeral Home, Box 524, Worland, WY 82401.