Bernard John “Bernie” Overgaag

July 28, 1916 – Aug. 21, 2016

Friends of “Bernie” Overgaag are invited to join his family at the Overgaag family cabin in the Big Horn Mountains on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. for a celebration of Bernie’s life. A potluck lunch will be held at noon.

Bernie, 100, passed away Aug. 21, 2016, in Pinedale.

Photos and memories will be shared by family members and friends.

For the potluck lunch, guests are welcome to take a dish to share if they so choose – and a lawn chair.

If you plan to attend please RSVP By Wednesday, July 19, to John Overgaag, (307) 367-4881, or Judy Overgaag Grenier, (307) 638-6039. If you need directions to the Overgaag cabin, they will be provided.

Bernie married Genevieve St. Thomas in 1930 in Columbus, Mont. Shortly after their marriage the couple moved to Greybull, where they lived for more than 60 years.

