Feb. 5, 1938 – May 19, 2017

A Celebration of Life memorial service for Lee Carol Kunkle will be held at the RV and Golf Resort in Gold Canyon, Ariz., in November. Lee, 79, passed away suddenly on May 19 in his home at Gold Canyon with his wife, Charlene, at his side.

Lee was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Greybull, the son of Lee and Caroline Kunkle. Growing up he spent time with both sets of his grandparents. He attended school in Greybull, where he was active in basketball and baseball and graduated with the Greybull High School Class of 1956.

Lee attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., where he continued playing sports. He served two years in the United States Army, after which he worked in Whittier, Alaska. Lee returned to Greybull to work with his father at Lee’s Grocery Store.

He attended Parks School of Business in Denver for two years.

He worked as a salesman for General Electric Supply Company.

Lee married Elizabeth Leavitt of Shell on April 12, 1969. They resided in Cheyenne where their son Richard “Rusty” was born. Lee was employed as a liquor broker representing many different liquor companies and traveled the state of Wyoming.

In 1996, Lee returned to Greybull to assist his parents. He joined a real estate business in Cody.

Lee moved to Arizona in 1999 and marred Charlene Case. Lee and Char enjoyed traveling together, visiting family and friends in several states and Canada; a trip to Italy and Austria with friends and spending summer in Wyoming.

Lee enjoyed golfing with his pals and spending time with his many friends in Gold Canyon.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Maria Kunkle; his granddaughter, Autumn Luna; his brother, Terry (Brenda, Gina, Adam, Mark, Bridger, Zeke); his stepchildren, Laine (Isabelle), Lance (Sami), Chris (Patti), Michele “Melissa” Anderson and Jenny (Tony) Williams; grandchildren, great-granddaughters, nieces and nephews.

Lee’s final resting place will be in Star Valley where his son and his family reside.

