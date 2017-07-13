Feb. 28, 1959 – July 2, 2017

A private family service and burial for Lucinda Ann “Cindy” Anderson of Sheridan will be held at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo. Cindy, 58, passed away Sunday, July 2, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 28, 1959, in Hardin, Mont., the daughter of John and Wanda Arney. She attended school in Greybull.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother in 2003.

She is survived by three daughters; her father, John Arney of Greybull, and two brothers, Scott of Carlsbad, N.M., and Walley in Montana.

