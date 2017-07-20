Dec. 30, 1973 – July 8, 2017

Christopher “Chris” Michael Wade, age 43, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Chris was born Dec. 30, 1973, in Memphis, Tenn., to Richard Dale Wade and Elaine Grainger Wade. Chris attended high school at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyo.

Chris met Rachel Elizabeth Henderson on April 9, 1994 and they were married on April 12, 1997 in Greybull, Wyo. To this union was born their daughter, Stella Blue Wade on Sept. 4, 2005.

Chris began working at H&P Aviation in 1996 and continued his work there with B&G Industries. He enjoyed his work as an aviation mechanic and was proud of the planes he worked on. During times of lay-off, or just being sick of the guys at the airport, he found work at Wyo-Ben, Georgia Pacific, and the Wyoming Retirement Center, but he always missed the planes and would go back for another round. He then decided to further his education at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute trade school in Phoenix, Ariz., with plans of opening a bike shop in Greybull.

Chris loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends. Chris loved music, especially the Grateful Dead and the sound of his daughter playing the piano, saxophone, and percussion. Chris loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and camping. He loved guns and making plans with his wife to prepare for the zombie apocalypse. Chris loved riding his Harley Davidson. He knew everything there was to know about Star Wars. His BBQ was amazing and he loved sharing that with his friends and family. Chris loved his German shepherds, Harley and Brody, and his cats, Ichabod, Wingnut, and Diesel.

Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Pearl Grainger and Charles and Betty Wade; his uncle, Benny Grainger; his Great Aunt, Sue; his German shepherd, Rocky; and his cat, Booters.

Chris is survived by his wife, Rachel Wade and daughter, Stella Blue Wade, both of Greybull, Wyo.; his parents, Richard and Elaine Wade of Powell, Wyo.,; his uncle, Michael Grainger; his half-brother, Geoff Droke and half-sister, Deanna Darnell, both of Kentucky; his aunt, Becky (Ray) Davis of Texas, and cousins, Victor Pike, Bradley, Graham, and Stuart Davis, all of Texas; and his beloved pets, Harley, Brody, Ichabod, Wingnut, and Diesel.

The funeral service will be held in the First Baptist Church at Basin, Wyo., on Saturday, July 22, 2017, 10 a.m., with Pastor Kent Dempsey as officiant. Burial will follow in the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial Cemetery at Greybull, Wyo. A reception will follow at the Elks.

A memorial fund in Chris’s name has been established at River-Rail Community Federal Credit Union in Greybull, Wyo., with proceeds of the fund to help cover funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

