Dec. 29, 1942 – July 10, 2017

A celebration of life for Richard Joseph Bury of Worland was held July 19 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel in Worland. Dick, 74, passed away July 10 after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Sheridan, the son of Joseph and Eva Legerski Bury. He received his early education in Monarch and Holy Name Catholic School in Sheridan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1961.

He started his life-long career in the grocery business while he was in high school and worked for his Uncle Bill Fletcher in the Cloverleaf Bakery before school and at Safeway after school.

Dick married Judy Calanborn Oct. 23, 1956, in Sheridan. They were divorced in 1997.

Dick worked for Safeway Stores from 1959 until 1985. He was the produce manager in Sheridan, assistant store manager in Billings, Mont., managed stores in Forsyth, Mont., Greybull and finally in Worland. When Safeway closed in Worland, Dick opened Bury’s Food Farm in the same building.

He went on to work for Wea Soopers and then for Anderson News delivering magazines in northern Wyoming from 1988 to 2004. He returned to the grocery business as part of the night stocking crew for Blair’s and then for a short time at Ace Hardware. He retired in 2006.

Dick was an avid car fan and owned several “muscle” cars. He enjoyed building custom cars and collecting die-cast cars. He also enjoyed bowling, gardening, landscaping, home remodeling, camping and watching old western movies and sports on TV; he was a diehard Denver Bronco fan.

He was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church and the Conquistador’s Car Club in Sheridan; the Greybull Elks Lodge and served as a steward for the Worland Elks Lodge.

His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Todd and Scott Bury of Worland; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Dannon Bury of Abingdon, Md., and two nieces.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greybull Elks Lodge, c/o Bryant Funeral Home, Box 524, Worland, WY 82401.

