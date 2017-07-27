May 17, 1953 – July 18, 2017

Funeral services for Cindy Werbelow of Denver will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem. Cindy, 64, passed away July 18 in Denver.

She was born May 17, 1953, in Greybull, the daughter of Robert and Martha Link Werbelow. She attended the West Emblem school through the eighth grade. She received her high school education in Greybull where she was active in basketball, volleyball and track and was a member of several school clubs. She graduated from Greybull High School in 1971.

Cindy attended the University of Northern Colorado where she majored in physical education and mathematics and also competed in volleyball, softball, track and golf. She graduated in 1975.

After teaching for several years, she earned her master’s degree in special education in 1981 and taught for five more years.

In 1988, Cindy gave up teaching, earned her degree from the Denver Paralegal Institute and for 25 years worked at the Chapter 13 Trustees office.

Cindy enjoyed sports, traveling, arts and crafts and was a die-hard Colorado Rockies fan.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father in 2013.

She is survived by her mother Martha Werbelow of Greybull; two sisters, Christine Klitzke of Greybull and Julie Valenzuela of Tempe, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Cindy’s name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, c/o Bank of Greybull, 601 Greybull Ave., Greybull WY 82426.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

