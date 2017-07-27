Pick a Cruise at HATS IX Saturday

Headline entertainers Lacy J. Dalton and guitarist Dale Poune arrived in Greybull Wednesday evening; tables and chairs have been set up in the Herb Asp Community Center, auction items, both silent and live that have been coming in steadily, are being set up and last minute details are being ironed out for the grand opening of Hands Across the Saddle IX Saturday evening.

The meal will be prepared by Chris Dalin and Robb Howe and as past attendees know it will be delicious, and efficiently served by smiling members of the Lady Buff basketball team under the careful eye of head coach Jeff Hunt.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with 3 different guns being offered in the gun raffle, 50/50 tickets going on sale, and the silent auction all starting at that time.

The official welcome will be at 5:15 p.m., followed by the opening prayer and the National Anthem, being sung this year by Rep. Jamie Flitner. Dinner will follow at 5:30 p.m., with the ever popular game of Heads or Tails to follow; the winner will receive 50 gallons of fuel plus an entry into each of the gun raffles.

Lloyd Franks will be calling the live auction for the fifth year in a row. The auction will feature approximately 20 items, including three sets of Denver Bronco tickets, two of them for the opening game of the season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the rival L.A. Chargers; a hand-crafted walnut and juniper sofa table with a matching lamp by Terry Wood; a one-of-a-kind cherry cribbage table; quilts by Lucy Stilson and Mary Provoncha; three firearms; a certificate for a $7,500 set of custom hearing aids donated by Chris at Heart Mountain Hearing and Starkey Industries; two half-beef packages, cut, wrapped and frozen, donated by Chad Petrich, with the processing by Basin Processing, and an Ann Hanson print.

There will also be two cruise packages from the Norwegian Cruise Line up for bid; the first winning bidder will choose one of four different routes to the Caribbean; the second will have a choice of the remaining three.

The evening will cap off with a performance by Country Music Hall of Famer Lacy J. Dalton with Dale Poune.

Again, all proceeds from Hands Across the Saddle go to helping the residents in the Big Horn Basin who have fallen on difficult circumstances and need a temporary “helping hand.”

Through its eight years of existence, over $600,000 has been disbursed. Donations are always welcome.

Tickets are $50 and are available by calling Scott at 272-4466, or by stopping by Crazy Woman Territory or the Greybull Building Center.



By Marlys Good



Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

