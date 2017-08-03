Bob Good Roping held at rodeo grounds

by nathan oster

Scott Collingwood of Greybull and Will Gould of Meeteetse took high-point honors at last weekend’s Bob Good Memorial Roping, which was held at the Greybull rodeo grounds.

Collingwood, who took first, won a breast collar, while Gould earned a jacket for his second-place finish.

Complete results are as follows:

5 STEER — 1, Scott Collingwood-Willy Gould, 48.25. 2, Clay Trollinger-Casey Nelson, 49.49. 3, Bill Gould-TJ Jarrard, 51.78. 4, Scott Collingwood-TJ Jarrard, 59.54. 5, Bill Gould-Shawn Billy, 61.82.

#4 — 1, Kolter Hughes-Tucker McKim, 56.94. 2, Gene Good-Pablo Good, 33.02 on 3. 3, Casey Good-Tucker McKim, 42.47 on 3. 4, Keith Nelson-Al Schutz, 20.55 on 2. 5, Scott Collingwood-Tucker McKim, 20.69 on 2.

MIXED ROPING — 1, Scott Collingwood-TJ Jarrard, 43.74. 2, Bill Gould-Shawn Billy, 47.18. 3, Bill Gould-TJ Jarrard, 47.28. 4, Pablo Good-Keeton Pollan, 49.53. 5, Scott Collingwood-JT Collingwood, 70.70.

FATHER AND SON — 1, Bill Gould-Willy Gould, 43.99. 2, Tyler Collingwood-JT Collingwood, 44.97. 3, Kolter Hughes-Jeff Hughes, 26.94 on 3. 4, Tucker McKim-Cannon McKim, 41.69 on 3.

DRAWPOT FRIDAY 1 — 1, Casey Good-Shawn Billy, 47.41. 2, Casey Good-Keeton Pollan, 65.36. 3, Bryce Herden-Pablo Good, 32.81 on 2.

DRAWPOT FRIDAY 2 — 1, Bryce Herden-Tucker McKim, 40.37. 2, Scott Collingwood-Gene Good, 43.83. 3, Matt Paumer-Shawn Billy, 20.84 on 2.

DRAWPOT SATURDAY — 1, Ken Herden-Shawn Billy, 30.54. 2, Lauren Viles-Casey Good, 31.03. 3, Keith Viles-Willy Gould, 32.75. 4, Brett Richmond-Willy Gould, 33.29. 5, Keith Viles-Shawn Billy, 34.7.

DRAWPOT SUNDAY — 1, Scott Collingwood-Justin Viles, 30.35. 2, Clay Trollinger-Ace Spratt, 30.41. 3, Matt Paumer-Willy Gould, 39.73. 4, Clay Trollinger-Travis Greimsman, 23.15 on 2.

