Nov. 19, 1957 – July 25, 2017

Funeral services or Joseph “Joe” Irvin Donner were held Aug. 2 at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Neb. Joe, 59, passed away July 25 at his home in Greybull.

He was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Yankton, S.D., the son of Raymond George and Mercedes Mary Arens Donner. He received his schooling in Crofton.

Joe enjoyed working outdoors as a farmer and working with his hands as a carpenter. He liked to go 4-wheeling, camping and spending time with his family. His passion was traveling and he traveled through Europe with two of his children.

He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

His parents, Raymond and Mercedes Donner, and his brother, Mevin Donner, preceded Joe in death.

Joe is survived by his three children, Luke and Erica Donner Rice of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Jason Donner and Bailey Donner, both of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters LaVerta Christensen of Sioux Falls, Janice Stratman of Cody, and Charleen Buschkamp of Crofton; his brother Dennis of Lincoln, Neb., and his sister-in-law Linda Donner of Omaha, Neb.

Burial was in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.

