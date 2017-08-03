March 23, 1915 – July 23, 2017

Lillian Oleson Miller, 102, was called home to her Savior July 23. She died in Laramie at Spring Wind Assisted Living Facility.

Lillian was born March 23, 1915, in Greybull, Wyo., to Martin and Johanna Oleson. She was raised on an Emblem, Wyo., farm, attended grade school at East Emblem School, graduated from Greybull High School in 1932 and earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Wyoming in 1938. She was UW’s first Homecoming Queen.

Lillian married Frank Miller on Sept. 21, 1940, in Laramie where they made a wonderful home for two children, Donald and Joanna. Before a full life as a loving homemaker, Lillian worked at the UW Cashier’s and Registrar’s offices. A long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church, she enjoyed her Norwegian heritage, caring for her family, cooking, flowers, family sing-alongs, pinochle and picnics.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, sisters Alice Welton, Orpha Link and Anna Mae Davison, and brothers Martin, Orin, Amos, and John Oleson.

She is survived by a brother, Raymond Oleson (Julia) of Meridian, Idaho; daughter, Joanna Miller of Cornelius, Ore. and son, Don Miller (Lois), grandson David Miller (Kimberly), granddaughter Michelle Ottoes (Mike), and great granddaughters Alyson and Emily Ottoes, all of Cheyenne.

A memorial service was held at Zion Lutheran Church in Laramie at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28 with the Pastor Darrell Debowey officiating.

Memorials may go to Zion Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour.

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit, www.montgomerystryker.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

