Rev’em up for Cloud Peak Drags

By Marlys Good

The roar of engines will fill the air at the crosswind runway at the South Big Horn County Airport Saturday as drag racing enthusiasts compete at the Cloud Peak Drags.

Tech inspection is at 8 a.m.; dragsters pay $40 for unlimited runs; single runs cost $10. Mike Howe said, “Hopefully our first race will get underway at 10. It’s all for fun,” he said of Saturday’s event. “We don’t keep times; we don’t hand out awards. It’s just an old-fashioned drag race.”

Howe said he is not a racer, but “thoroughly enjoys watching drag races. It’s fun to watch them, see how fast they can go; some of them go pretty fast.”

However, he said, “This year we actually have a drag race committee — Kip McIntosh, Clint McIntosh, Nate and Jennifer Lowe, LeRoy Brown and Jerry Collingwood — and they are all drag racers.”

Spectators will be charged $5; anyone under the age of 12 will be admitted free. There is a spectator area set aside and Howe said, “We ask all spectators to stay in that area.”

Last year the Cloud Peak Drags drew 47 racers. “This year we are expecting right at 50,” said Howe.

“Everything realized from the races,” Howe said, “goes back into the community — fire department, Search & Rescue, HATS, the annual bike rodeos…etc. — through donations.”

