Oct. 2, 1930 – July 27, 2017

The life of Shirley “Peg” Buntin will be celebrated Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at Cassie’s in Cody. Peg, 86, passed away July 27 at the Powell hospital.

She was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Chalk Butte, S.D., the youngest of five children born to Charles and Nellie Hale.

Her early life was dedicated to her three children, Richard (Joyce) Given of Caldwell, Idaho, Linda (Kirk) Waggoner of Cody and Colleen (Clarence) Anderson of Powell.

In 1968, Peg married Eulan Buntin in Powell and from that point on she dedicated her life to him and to her love of country/western music. She started entertaining around the Big Horn Basin with her folks, “Mom and Pop” Hale. She became a teacher and gave fiddle lessons to hundreds of students ranging in age from 3 to 103 years old. She formed her own group, known as Peg and the Travelers, and entertained at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior centers across the Big Horn Basin.

It was Peg’s hope that the love of music and her joy in sharing it with others would be carried on by those she taught.

Peg is survived by her sister, Rea Esteline Watts, of Buffalo and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Lou Hale of Butte, Mont. She was preceded in death by her brother Tandy Hale of Idaho and Verne Hale in Nevada.

Family, friends and students are invited to join together at Cassie’s to do what Peg loved best – entertain with country/western music.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

