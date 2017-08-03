Oct. 8, 1962 – July 15, 2017

Timothy “Poppie” Michael Zeller, 54, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Tim was born Oct. 8, 1962, in Riverton, Wyo. He loved spending time with his family. Tim was a loving and caring nurse and touched the hearts of many people.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Zeller, and mother, Martha Barber.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon Zeller; daughters, Ashley McKell Miley (John), and Courtney Zeller; grandchildren, Addison Stinnett and Rylan Miley; siblings, Karla Mead (Scott), Frank Zeller (Nancy), Todd Zeller (Sarah) and Travis Peasley; many loved nieces and nephews and a host of loving extended family members and special friends.

The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20; the funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in the West Chapel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at: www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

(Paid obituary)

