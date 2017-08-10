County valuation dips to new low

by kynli smith

It was another rough year for property values in Big Horn County in 2017. The county valuation is down 6 percent, or $13.6 million from last year’s valuation, according to Big Horn County Assessor Gina Anderson. The total assessed valuation of the county is $201,510,594. In 2016, the assessed valuation for the county was $215.154 million.

This year marks a new low for the county. In 2016 there was a decline of $64.1 million from the 2015 valuation of $279.2 million. The last time the county was even close to the 2017 low was in 2006, when it came in at $206.6 million. It rose to $224 million in 2007 and has been above that every year since, topping out at $307.7 million in 2012.

The state-assessed value fell by millions in 2017 compared to the previous year. In 2016 the state-assessed value was $108.4 million; in 2017, it was $96.3 million.

Anderson explained the drop the drop in recent years succinctly: “oil and gas.”

“The drop in prices definitely had an impact on numbers,” Anderson said. “But for next year we are already seeing projections come in so our valuation is going to go up. This year was bottom for us.”

All towns except for two saw an increase in valuation compared to 2016. Basin jumped from $6.9 million to $7.08 million, Greybull increased from $9.7 million to $9.8 million, and Lovell jumped from $11.3 million to $11.7 million. The two towns that did not increase from 2016 were Deaver and Frannie.

Special taxing districts across the county have been impacted the most by the drop in valuation.

Almost across the board, they’re getting less in tax revenue this year than they did last year.

School districts throughout the county have taken a big hit over the last three years.

Big Horn County School District No. 1 had $78.8 million in assessed value, but in 2017, it’s $49.5 million. In School District No. 2, it fell from $45.05 million last year to $38.9 million in 2017.

School districts in the southern end of the county also took a big hit in 2017. School District No. 3 in Greybull saw its assessed value fall from $114.1 million last year to $81 million this year. School District No. 4 in Basin had a value of $41.2 million; for 2017, it dropped to $31.9 million.

Health-related districts in the county saw some increase and decreases in 2017. North Big Horn County Hospital District and North Senior Citizens saw a decrease of 13.5 million in 2017. South Big Horn County Hospital District and South Big Horn County Senior Citizens Service also saw a decrease by about $126,000. The Rural Health Care District went from $85.8 million in 2016 to $88.5 million in 2017.

“Things were rough again for this year, but next year will be better,” said Anderson.

