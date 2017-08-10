April 19, 1945 – Aug. 6, 2017

Donald Eugene Ridgway, 72, passed away in his home on Aug. 6, 2017. Donald was born April 19, 1945, in Bozeman, Mont., and was the son of Robert Merrill and Zella Lavina Ridgway.

Donald enjoyed his time in the mountain riding his four-wheeler. Donald took pride in all the work he did, whether it was helping his children or grandchildren, taking care of the many roses he grew over his lifetime, or laying carpet for the local people.

He spent 24 years serving his country and 24 years as the custodian of Big Horn County School District No. 3, Greybull, Wyo.

Donald is survived by his brother, William and Barb Ridgway of Helena, Mont.; daughters, Rebecca (Kelly) Ridgway-Domire of Rudyard, Mont., RoxAnne (Patrick) Arnett of Greybull, Wyo., and Regina Ridgway (Bill Teppert) of Basin, Wyo.; his son, Rodney (Mindy) Ridgway of Pflugerville, Texas; his 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Wesley; and his former wife, Pamella Kay Ridgway.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at the Atwood Family Chapel, 620 Greybull Ave., Greybull, Wyo. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life lunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Greybull City Park.

A memorial fund has been set up in Donald’s name at the Bank of Greybull and all donations will go to the American Legion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

