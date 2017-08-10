Team ropers win top prize in fair rodeo

by nathan oster

Casey Good and J.T. Collingwood were the big winners at the Big Horn County Fair rodeo, sharing the $1,115 first-place prize thanks to their win in the team roping competition. With 82 entries this year, the total pot was $2,788.

Good and Collingwood finished in a time of 7.22 seconds, more than a full second faster than their closest competition. Good was also involved on that team, joining with Casey Nelson to post an 8.38. They shared $836.

In third, with a time of 8.69 seconds, were Nelson and Bob Herman.

Warren Adams and Matt Bitton placed fourth with a 9.07.

Other rodeo winners included Brodie Wells in the saddle bronc, Shyla Nichols in women’s barrels, Aspen Leonhardt in the junior barrels, Jake Schlattmann in steer riding, Logan Siefert in calf roping, Jayce Sorensen in junior breakaway, Lacee Williams in women’s breakaway, Tyler Sherman in ranch bronc riding, and the trio of Clancy Stoffers, Drayton Griffin and Marshall Gibbs in the wild horse race.

No riders posted a score in the bulls and the bareback, so this year’s prize money will carry over to next year.

The full results are as follows:

SADDLE BRONC — 1, Brodie Wells, 71. 2, Chris Williams, 70.

TEAM ROPING — 1, Casey Good-JT Collingwood, 7.22. 2, Casey Good-Casey Nelson, 8.38. 3, Bob Herman-Casey Nelson, 8.69. 4, Warren Adams-Matt Bitton, 9.07.

WOMEN’S BARREL RACING — 1, Shyla Nichols, 17.401. 2, Rowena Dillon, 17.628. 3, Maddi Fantaskey, 17.642. 4, Della Eppler, 17.793.

JUNIOR BARREL RACING — 1, Aspen Leonhardt, 17.902. 2, Coyote Washakie, 18.285. 3, Josie Steed, 18.590.

STEER RIDING — 1, Jake Schlattmann, 71. 2, Jayce Sorensen, 67.

CALF ROPING — 1, Logan Siefert, 14.65. 2, Pablo Good, 20.43.

JUNIOR BREAKAWAY — 1, Jayce Sorensen, 6.35. 2, Twinney Washakie, 17.30. 3, Zia Washakie, 19.21.

WOMEN’S BREAKAWAY — 1, Lacee Williams, 4.35. 2, Tuesday Washakie, 6.10.

RANCH BRONC RIDING — 1, Tyler Sherman, 75. 2, Travis Banks, 73. Levi Kleem, 73.

WILD HORSE RACE — 1, Clancy Stoffers, Drayton Griffin, Marshall Gibbs.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

