Aug. 24, 1924 – July 30, 2017

B.J. “Red” McIntosh, 92, died July 30 at his home in Powell. A private family gathering will be held to remember him.

B.J. “Red” McIntosh was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Burlington, the son of Ira and Florence Adella Yorgason McIntosh. He graduated from Burlington High School and went on to serve as a B-17 tail gunner in the United States Army Air Corps.

Red married Jill Leonard Feb. 2, 1945, in Avon Park, Fla. They made their home in Greybull and enjoyed 72 years of marriage.

Red was self-employed as a fuel distributor. He served as a volunteer fireman and was a member of the Elks.

He enjoyed fly-fishing and golf, and served as a softball umpire.

After Red retired, he and Jill made their home in Powell.

His parents and siblings, Maxine Shanor, Gertrude Vogelsburg and Iris Lunt, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Jill of Powell; sons and daughters-in-law, Kip and Cindy McIntosh of Greybull and Dane and Derla McIntosh of Powell; four brothers, Gordon, Robert, Howard and Duane; sister Eleanor Bates; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be sent to the family at Box 807, Powell, WY 82435.

