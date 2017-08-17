Fall sports teams set sights on openers

by nathan oster

It won’t be long now, sports fans.

Greybull High School athletes have begun practicing for their respective season openers on Friday, Aug. 25.

The football team, coming off a runner-up finish in the 2A ranks last season, opened camp last week with a heavy emphasis on conditioning. They will strap on the pads this week for the first time.

Coach Marty Wrage has a roster of 30 athletes, including five seniors, 12 juniors, six sophomores and seven freshmen.

The Buffs will host Shoshoni in a Week 0 contest on Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The next week, it will start for real when Glenrock pays a visit for a nonconference game.

Volleyball

Sara Schlattmann and her Greybull Lady Buff netters held their first practice Monday morning. Rather than in the gym, though, it was held in the great outdoors, where the girls ran hills and began building the foundation for what they all hope will be a successful season.

Schlattmann said her roster was “hovering between 23 and 24” on Monday.

The Lady Buffs open the season at the North Big Horn County Invitational Aug. 25-26 in Lovell and Cowley.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

