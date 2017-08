Aug. 26, 1924 – Aug. 15, 2017

Funeral services for Marjorie Owens will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cowley. Marjorie, 93, passed away Aug. 15 at the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s paper.

