Jan. 27, 1947 – Aug. 3, 2017

Ronald “Ron” Lee Haagensen, age 70, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at South Big Horn County Critical Access Hospital between Basin and Greybull, Wyo.

Ron was born Jan. 27, 1947, in Laramie, Wyo., to Daniel Lee Haagensen and Ruth Elizabeth (Lewis) Haagensen. He graduated from Laramie Senior High School and furthered his education at Kemper Military School. After receiving Top Honors at Kemper Military School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Ron’s family was everything to him as he was, and always will be everything to them. He was a dedicated father and friend that provided unconditional love. He had soul, he surrounded his family and friends with music, laughter and a wealth of knowledge. Ron was logical, creative, very intelligent, artistic, trustworthy, Ordained Minister, lifetime Elks member, and an all-around cool guy that respected those around him. He had an amazing sense of humor, quick on his feet with witty comebacks. His interpretation of stick figure drawings were classic. No one could draw them better. Ron was a very proud, hard-working Union man and was very successful in his career with Operating Engineer’s where he received multiple certifications. He was a multi-accredited crane operator, certified OSHA instructor and business owner. Ron had mastered so many professions that there is no way to list them all. He was a man of multiple talents, a real “hands-on” guy who loved to build, whether it was building a house or constructing an art form. He was a real handyman, passing his knowledge down from generation to generation. Ron was a wilderness man, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the mountains. He has left behind a grand legacy that will be passed down for generations.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ruth (Haagensen) Burchfield.

Ron is survived by his son, Shane Lee Haagensen of Laramie, Wyo.; his daughter and son-in-law, Shawne’ and Armando R. Ordonez of Palm Coast, Fla.; his grandchildren: Cash William and Cade Lee Haagensen of Laramie, Wyo., and Aaron R. and Austin R. Ordonez of Palm Coast, Fla.; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jayne and Gene Sare of Riverton, Wyo.

Per Ron’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held. A Military Service and burial of the cremains will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie, Wyo.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

