April 24, 1934 – Aug. 20, 2017

A memorial service for Don Thomas Clucas will be held at a later date. Don, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Wyoming Retirement Center in Basin.

A Wyoming resident all of his life, Don was born April 24, 1934 in Greybull, the son of Donald T. and Wanda E. Clucas.

Don grew up and received his education in Greybull and graduated from Greybull High School in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Gillett (GHS ’52) in 1955. Both Don and Barbara graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1956 and returned to Greybull to work and raise their family.

Don’s degree was in mechanical engineering, although he immediately went to work at his parents’ dry cleaning business, Pantatorium Cleaners. After a few years he went to work at Magobar Minerals bentonite plant. It later became Dresser and then Haliburton. Don retired as superintendent of the local mine and processing plant in 1992.

Don loved hunting, especially elk, deer, antelope and ducks. He was always the best shot in any hunting party, shotgun or rifle. He had many hunting adventures and could get his four-wheel drives into and out of impossible places. Don also enjoyed fishing and camping in the summer. He spent a lot of time attending sporting events, supporting his six boys, who played a variety of sports.

Don was a member of the Jaycees, Lions Club and Elks Club; was a founding member of the Midway Golf Course and bowled in numerous leagues at Big Horn Lanes. One year, Don even had a role in the Days of ‘49 melodrama.

His wife, Barbara, brother John Clucas, sister Gala Barnett and foster son, Cliff Foe, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sons and daughters in law, John and Stacy Clucas, Tom and Judy Clucas, Lee and Kathy Clucas, Mike and Ginger Clucas, Jeff and Pamela Foe. Although he never lived with the Clucases, Dan (Debbie) Foe was an important part of the family. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.

