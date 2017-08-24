Aug. 26, 1924 – Aug. 14, 2017

Marjorie Godfrey Owens was born Aug. 26, 1924, at her grandmother’s boarding house in Cowley to Ernest Edward (Butch) Godfrey and Jessie Mortenson Godfrey.

She attended school in Cowley and then a country school in Cody. Later in life she attended LPN school in Billings, Mont.

While growing up in Cody she met Aaron E. Owens who was working for the CCC Camp. They later married on Dec. 23, 1941 in Columbus, Mont. They had two children, Madeline and Timothy. They moved to the foot of the Pryors, Piney Ranch, and lived there and enjoyed ranching for about 14 years.

Marjorie was an extremely hard worker and loved helping others. She helped raise many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never let you visit her without asking if you were hungry or what she could feed you.

Marjorie was brought up with values and learned the skills that a woman of her era should — cooking, sewing, crochet, embroidery, ranching, as well as a love of family. She taught us all many things as kids — good manners, respect, and moral values, everything that makes us who we are today.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Owens, her son Timothy Owen, brother Edward Godfrey, and her sister Lynette Shaw.

She is survived by her daughter, Madeline (John) Kraft, her nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Rassmussen, and brother, Pat Godfrey.

