March 9, 1960 – Aug. 16, 2017

Peggy Sue Collingwood Reilly passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Boise, Idaho. She passed surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Peggy was born March 9, 1960, in Gillette, Wyo., to Clinton and Elaine Collingwood. The fourth of eight children, she spent much of her childhood in Billings, Mont., before graduating from Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyo.

Peggy attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Peggy married Steven Reilly, whom she met at BYU, on June 25, 1983 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Steve and Peggy have five children. Peggy was a devoted mother who stayed home to raise her children. Peggy and Steve started their family in Springville, Utah, where they lived until 1993, when they moved to Albuquerque, N.M. In 2005, Peggy returned to teaching. She was a dedicated kindergarten teacher who spent hours after school each night crafting lessons and activities for her students. She continued teaching after moving to Meridian, Idaho, in 2012.

Peggy loved to craft, paint, and create. She sewed dolls and costumes, made wreathes, and sawed and painted wooden ornaments and bird houses. Peggy also loved music. She played the piano, sang, and often whistled as she worked around the house. She had a green thumb and dedicated hours each day during the summer to design and maintain her yard and flower garden. Peggy always had the greenest lawn on her block during her time in Albuquerque. She also made her home a beautiful and welcoming place for everyone.

Peggy was kind and generous. She loved all children – her own and those she taught in Primary and Kindergarten. She had tremendous faith in Jesus Christ. Peggy made a difference in the lives of her family, friends, and students.

Peggy is survived by her husband Steve; her children Andra, Paul (Mandy), Erick, Scott, and Sara; her granddaughter Eleanor; her parents Clinton and Elaine Collingwood; and her siblings Doug, Craig, Lori, Jim, Jerry, and Matt. She was preceded in death by her brother Jason.

A service in her memory will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Meridian Idaho South LDS Stake Center, 6575 S. Eagle Rd. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Relyea Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and from 10 – 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the Stake Center. Peggy will be laid to rest in Greybull, Wyo., on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.

