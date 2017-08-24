June 13, 1932-Aug. 16, 2017

Phyllis Elaine (Halverson) Gernant died on Aug. 16, 2017, at Washakie Medical Center in Worland, Wyo., after a short hospitalization. Funeral services were held last Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Greybull. Burial followed at the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in Greybull.

Phyllis was born on June 13, 1932, in Mauston, Wis., to Bernice and Oscar Halverson. She lived her early life in rural Wisconsin. Phyllis was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Fountain Lutheran Church in Fountain Township, Wis.

Phyllis attended high school in New Lisbon, Wis., and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the Wisconsin State College – Stevens Point. She started her teaching career in small rural schools in Wisconsin, including Tug Hollow and Lower Chipmunk Cooley schools. Phyllis eventually decided that she wanted to explore the world and sought a teaching job in the “Wild West,” taking a teaching job in a one-room school in Buford, Wyo. She loved to tell people about her success teaching non-English speaking children.

Eventually, Phyllis’ Wyoming adventure brought her to Greybull, Wyo., where she taught third grade and met a blue-eyed farmer, Elmer (Pete) Gernant, whom she “noticed” ushering at Grace Lutheran Church. Elmer and Phyllis were married on June 26, 1963. Together they raised four children and shared over 51 years of marriage.

Phyllis enjoyed reading, flowers, church activities, cooking, and garage sale shopping. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for which she served 25 years as president of Unit #32. She took great pride in the many cookies she baked and the numerous poppies she sold to help veterans, as well as the work they did to send young people to Boys and Girls State.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; one daughter, Connie; and her brother, Harland. She is survived by her son Brent (Lisa) Gernant of Davenport, Iowa; her daughter Roxane (Kenneth) Humphrey, a granddaughter, Christine, and a grandson, Jonathan, of Morrill, Neb.; her son Blake Gernant of Greybull, Wyo.; her daughter Renea Gernant of Louisville, Neb.; her sister, Darlene Bowen of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; her sister, Maree (Calvin) Christensen of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her brother, Gene (Sharon) Halverson of New Lisbon, Wis.; her brother, Gordon Halverson of Tomah, Wis.; her sister-in-law Doris Gernant of Powell, Wyo.; her sister-in-law Joan Gernant of Albuquerque, N.M.; her chosen daughters, Lisa Ashby of Seward, Neb., and Kay Meyer of Las Vegas, Nevada; and adopted granddaughter, Lisa Marcus of Greybull; her devoted pet cat, Lisa; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Greybull, Wyo., or to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #32.

