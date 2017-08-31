Good, Nelson lead all-around heading into Circuit finale

by nathan oster

Casey Good and Calli Nelson have commanding leads in the race for the Big Horn Basin Rodeo Circuit’s all-around cowboy and cowgirl honors heading into the season finale in Meeteetse over the Labor Day weekend.

In the men’s competition, Good leads with 85 points, followed by Tate Edeler with 52, Matt Paumer and Chris Williams with 51 apiece. Pablo Good, with 47 points, and his son Gene Good, with 43, round out the top six.

The gap between the top two is a little narrower on the women’s side. Nelson sits in first with 51 points, with Lacee Good hot on her heels at 39. Kristen Good is third with 24 points, followed by Maddy Fantasky with 20 and Afton Peterson with 19.

Here are the top cowboys and cowgirls in each of the individual events, based upon points accumulated this summer at rodeos in Cowley (two), Meeteetse, Greybull, Lovell, Ten Sleep, Worland and Basin.

BAREBACK — 1, Andy Mumm, 10. 2, Zach Thomas, 9. 3, Mack Anderson, 8.

SADDLE BRONC — 1, Chris Williams, 49. 2, Trevor Thybo, 36. 3, Brodie Wells, 19.

CALF ROPING — 1, Tate Edeler, 46. 2, Matt Paumer, 36. 3, Casey Good, 30.

KIDS BREAKAWAY — 1, Jayce Sorensen, 32. 2, Josie Steed, 24. Wyatt Bolken, 21.

WOMEN’S BREAKAWAY — 1, Callie Nelson, 42. 2, Lacee Williams, 32. 3 (tie), Shawnee Sherwood and Kaycee Neisus, 10.

JUNIOR STEER RIDING — 1, Jayce Sorensen, 48. 2, Jake Schlattmann, 33.5. 3, Joseph Lanham, 16.5.

JUNIOR BARRELS — 1, Aspen Leonhardt, 50. 2, Josie Steed, 39. 3, Madison Steed, 39.

BARRELS — 1, Jackie Leonhardt, 30. 2, Shyla Nicholas, 29. 3, Chris Eberline, 24.

BULLS — 1, Clint Strawser, 14. 2, Hawk Whitt, 10. 3 (tie), Ethan Adams, Corey Johnson and Colby Minert, 4.

TEAM ROPING-HEADER — 1, Scott Collingwood, 60. 2, Casey Good, 55. 3, Bob Herman, 25.

TEAM ROPING-HEELER — 1, JT Collingwood, 71. 2, Casey Nelson, 33. 3, Shawn Billy, 31.

