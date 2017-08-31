Feb. 24, 1939 – Aug. 22, 2017

Leonard “LeRoy” Kendall Smith, age 78, of Greybull, Wyo., passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Leonard was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Greybull, Wyo., to Wesley Herbert Smith and Arta Josephine Coffeen Smith. He grew up in Shell and graduated from Greybull High School in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas and Tachikawa Air Base, Japan. While at Tachikawa, he was instrumental in solving many difficult logistical problems of moving large aircraft structures (bomber wing and empennage components) back to the United States for repair. He and his Japanese civilian crews were commended many times by the base commander for successfully completing work others could not.

After he was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1962, Leonard worked in the seismograph industry for a couple of years and then began his lifetime career with M-I SWACO, serving that company nearly 40 years. Upon retirement, he spent times exploring the western United States, Alaska, and Canada during summer and began living winter to the fullest at his retirement community in Ajo, Ariz.

Leonard enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, reading, poetry, history, crossword puzzles, and taking spontaneous road trips through the desert with his son and daughter.

Leonard was a member of the Elks Lodge and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Matthew Smith of Ennis, Mont.; his daughter, Christy Schwartz of Powell, Wyo.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Nell Smith of Wewahitchka, Fla., and his nieces, Trina Horne and Teri Nichols and his nephew, John Smith.

Per Leonard’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at the Shell Community Hall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

