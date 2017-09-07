Buffs go 3-1 at Wind River Invitational

By Marlys Good

The Greybull Lady Buffs got “punched” by Big Piney, 25-22, 22-25, 12-15 in their opening match at the Wind River Invitational tournament Friday, but the loss got their attention. The Buffs roared back to win the next three matches over Wind River 25-20, 25-17; Farson 25-24, 24-25, 15-13; and Wyoming Indian, 25-16, 25-20.

“We easily could have been 4-0,” said Coach Sara Schlattmann. “We faltered in our offensive attack and were not as accurate with our passing. We just didn’t seem to find a rhythm as a team. We have been talking a lot in practice about trying to minimize our errors; we simply cannot have more attacking errors than kills. Against an experienced team like Big Piney, those stats will haunt you. We will work this week on ball placement and effective hitting options.”

In the four matches the Buffs had 86 kills led by Ky Sorensen’s 26. Kendall Stephens was credited with 19, Tatem Edeler 15 and Brittany Ogg 10.

Kendall Wright had 48 assists and Julia Roberts 33.

The high note of the tournament came at the service line where the Buffs were above 90 percent. Julia Roberts stepped up once again and was the team’s top server, at 95 percent, missing just two serves in the four matches.

Shayla Cheatham was lauded for her play. The freshman stepped in (and stepped up, according to Coach Schlattmann) due to an injury to a teammate and missed just three serves while serving six aces.

Greybull heads east this week to compete in the Big Horn Invitational. “This is the most competitive tournament of the year for us; we get to play against teams we won’t see until the state tournament,” Schlattmann said.

Hopefully Payten Sorensen, who was sidelined due to a back injury, will be back in the lineup.

“Practices this week will focus on serving and passing, but we’ll also try to put more emphasis on attack and out-of-system play. The girls are doing great things; I see so much potential.”

Schlattmann said the challenge for her is to keep the team motivated and working toward the end goal.

