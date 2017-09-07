Final drag racing event of the season Saturday at airport

The third and final day of drag racing in 2017 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the South Big Horn County Airport near Greybull. Tech inspections begin at 8 a.m., with the racing to follow starting around 10 a.m.

Mike Howe, organizer of the drag racing series, said the event will closely resemble those of the past. “We might have a few different cars, but other than that, it’ll be pretty much the same,” he hinted.

Admission fee is $5 per person.

Car owners can pay $10 per pass or $40 for unlimited racing.

Howe said he and other organizers plan to continue racing at the airport in 2018.

For more information, contact Howe, 272-1415.

